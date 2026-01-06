New machinery to double waste processing capacity at Bhagtanwala

Bioremediation of legacy garbage at the Bhagtanwala dump site is gaining momentum. This was stated by senior Municipal Corporation officials here on Monday. Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh inspected the dump site to review the ongoing bioremediation work.

Advertisement

During the visit, he assessed various locations where modern machinery has been deployed for the scientific processing of waste and reviewed the daily progress of operations. The Additional Commissioner also held discussions with officials of the EcoStan Company and directed them to further expedite the process to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

He emphasised the need to keep access routes clear for vehicles involved in the collection and transportation of fresh garbage from different parts of the city, so that routine waste-lifting operations are not affected.

Advertisement

According to official data, between October 1, 2025, and January 4, 2026, a total of 1,50,551 metric tonnes of legacy waste has been processed at the site, with an average processing rate of 2,452.5 metric tonnes per day. Up to December 31, 2025, 1,40,741 metric tonnes of waste had already been scientifically treated.

In the first four days of January 2026, daily waste processing ranged between 2,415 and 2,490 metric tonnes, indicating an improved pace of work. Surinder Singh stated that new machinery has been installed at the site, which is expected to significantly enhance daily waste processing capacity from the existing 2,400 metric tonnes to around 5,000 metric tonnes per day.

Advertisement

Officials said the Amritsar Municipal Corporation is closely monitoring the bioremediation process to ensure timely clearance of legacy waste and effective management of current municipal solid waste, reiterating its commitment to a cleaner and environmentally sustainable city.