New redress system brings down pendency of police complaints by 60%

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 30

In the past one month, the city police have brought down the pendency of complaints by around 60 per cent.

The police had recently set up a quick complaint redress system under which the police not only organised special camps, but also established a counselling cell for the early disposal of grievances.

According to the police, over 6,000 complaints out of nearly 11,000 complaints pending at various levels were disposed of in past one month.

The complaints have been segregated into two parts – Fresh complaints and petitions. Petitions are those complaints in which FIRs were already registered and aggrieved parties had called for a probe.

“As per the Supreme Court orders, an FIR would be filed immediately in cognizable offences while in petitions, investigations would be finished within 40 days before further appropriate action,” said a senior police official.

In order to handle new complaints, the police have separated the investigation teams from those maintaining the law and order in their jurisdictions. These investigating teams would exclusively work on probing the cases rather that managing law and order, he said.

As per the new system, the workload for disposing of complaints has been distributed among various senior police officials. While Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) city-I (Dr Mehtab Singh), ADCP City-II (Prabhjot Singh Virk) and ADCP City-III (Abhimanyu Rana) would look into complaints of theft, robberies and snatchings, the complaints of crime against women would be taken care of by ADCP (crime against women and children) and cyber cell, Parvinder Kaur.