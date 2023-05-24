‘New roads before monsoon’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has said that the construction of roads in Punjab is under way. Some roads have been widened. The construction of new roads and surfacing of roads are on. Singh sounded confident as he said that the work would be completed ahead of the rainy season.

He was here today to inaugurate the laying of the road at Garden Enclave in Khan Kot area on the GT road today. He said orders have been issued by CM Bhagwant Mann for the widening of connecting roads. The department concerned has been carrying out the work in phases. The construction of a main road, which began today, will cost about Rs 45 lakh.

The Cabinet Minister said, “Roads are the backbone of the economy. The aim is to make the state Number 1 in education and healthcare.”