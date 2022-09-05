New synthetic track at GNDU to clear hurdles for hockey players

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

Young hockey players and veterans are euphoric with the state government sanctioning around Rs 7.48 crore to upgrade the hockey stadium at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). A 400-m eight-laned synthetic athletic track will be developed in the stadium.

The present synthetic hockey track in the university has outlived its useful life years ago as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had replaced the turf in 2013.

After learning the basics of the game on the normal ground, players graduate to this ground to sharpen their skills of ball possession, stick work, defence and attack. Veteran hockey players and experts are of the view that given the fast-paced hockey being played at the international level, quality players cannot be produced without the availability of astro-turf.

At present, the ground is in a deplorable condition and players cannot train on it. The vacuum is drastic as national and international tournaments are played on the astro turf. The synthetic track adds an extreme velocity to the ball. A fine player without adequate playing exposure on the synthetic track would be a minnow during the conduct of a sudden match on the astro-turf.

It is beyond doubt that the state-of-the-art hockey ground at GNDU has played a pivotal role in preparing six local players in their formative period. These players are: vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, who belongs to Timmowal village (near Jandiala Guru), Gurjant Singh, a native of Khalaira village (near Tangra), Shamsher Singh, a resident of the border village of Attari, Dilpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh, both belong to Butala village, and Gurjit Kaur of Miadian Kalan village, which falls in Ajnala subdivision.

Notably, Gurjit’s sister Pardeep Kaur, who had been a goalkeeper with the national women team from 2010 to 2016, said there was no hockey ground in their village, yet they were attracted towards hockey during their schooling days at Government Senior Secondary School, Kairon. She said the availability of the synthetic track would help in shaping up a strong hockey among the players.

Currently, about 400 men and women players of Amritsar and Tarn Taran depend upon this ground for their preparation.