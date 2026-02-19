DT
Home / Amritsar / New treatment offers hope for patients with advanced abdominal cancers

New treatment offers hope for patients with advanced abdominal cancers

First person

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Dr Anish Bhatia, Consultant — Surgical Oncology, Fortis Escorts Hospital
In cancers once considered beyond treatment, a specialised combination of cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) is emerging as a significant breakthrough, offering renewed hope to patients with advanced abdominal malignancies. This aggressive yet targeted approach is extending survival and improving outcomes, gradually redefining the limits of modern oncology care.

CRS is a complex and technically demanding surgical procedure aimed at removing all visible cancer from the abdominal cavity. This includes excising peritoneal deposits — cancer spread to the lining of the abdomen — which often respond poorly to conventional intravenous chemotherapy. Depending on the extent of the disease, surgeons may remove affected organs such as parts of the intestine, spleen, gallbladder or ovaries to achieve maximum tumour clearance. The goal is complete cytoreduction, leaving behind no visible disease before proceeding to the next step of treatment.

Immediately following surgery, HIPEC is administered. This involves circulating heated chemotherapy drugs directly into the abdominal cavity. The solution, warmed to approximately 42 degrees Celsius, is perfused for 60 to 90 minutes, allowing high concentrations of chemotherapy to come into direct contact with any remaining microscopic cancer cells. Delivering the drugs locally helps minimise the systemic side effects commonly associated with intravenous chemotherapy. The heat further enhances the effectiveness of the drugs by increasing cancer cell membrane permeability and improving drug absorption.

The combined CRS-HIPEC approach has shown particularly promising results in conditions such as pseudomyxoma peritonei and advanced ovarian cancer. Patients with selected cases of colorectal, appendiceal and certain gastric cancers have also demonstrated improved survival rates. In carefully chosen patients, studies have reported five-year survival rates approaching 50 per cent — a marked improvement compared to outcomes achieved with systemic chemotherapy alone.

Despite its promise, CRS and HIPEC remain resource-intensive procedures requiring specialised infrastructure and a highly skilled multidisciplinary team. Careful patient selection is critical. Oncologists evaluate factors such as the patient’s overall health, the extent of disease spread, tumour biology and the likelihood of benefit before recommending the treatment.

Ongoing research aims to further refine patient selection, enhance perioperative care and integrate CRS-HIPEC with emerging therapies such as targeted treatments and immunotherapy. While not a universal cure, the approach represents a major advancement for patients with previously inoperable abdominal cancers. With expanding expertise and improved facilities, CRS-HIPEC are offering patients not only extended survival but also improved quality of life and renewed optimism.

