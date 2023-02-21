New veterinary officers soon, says minister

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 20

The state government would release appointment letters to 418 new veterinary officers to provide better services to the dairy farmers. This was disclosed by Laljit Singh Bhullar, Punjab Minister for Animal Husbandry, while addressing a gathering of dairy farmers in Sanghwan village. The minister was visiting the state-level animal welfare awareness camp organised today.

The minister told the farmers about different development schemes aimed at giving more facilities to the dairy farmers. Bhullar also witnessed the exhibition related to his department and felicitated progressive dairy farmers.

He said 25 lakh cows would be vaccinated against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) free of cost. To boost goat farming, 500 goat farmers had been imparted a two-day training at Patiala.