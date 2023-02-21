New veterinary officers soon, says minister

Tarn Taran, February 20
The state government would release appointment letters to 418 new veterinary officers to provide better services to the dairy farmers. This was disclosed by Laljit Singh Bhullar, Punjab Minister for Animal Husbandry, while addressing a gathering of dairy farmers in Sanghwan village. The minister was visiting the state-level animal welfare awareness camp organised today.
The minister told the farmers about different development schemes aimed at giving more facilities to the dairy farmers. Bhullar also witnessed the exhibition related to his department and felicitated progressive dairy farmers.
He said 25 lakh cows would be vaccinated against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) free of cost. To boost goat farming, 500 goat farmers had been imparted a two-day training at Patiala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...