New Year Celebrations: Amritsar Police issue guidelines to organisers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

The police on Tuesday held a meeting with clubs, bar and restaurant owners of Civil lines and Ranjit Avenue area in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations and issued guidelines for maintaining law and order during the celebrations.

The police asked them to install CCTV cameras while ensuring compliance of guidelines issued in this connection. Non-compliance would invite stern police action against them, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varinder Singh Khosa, during the meeting.

He asked the owners to ensure that visitors don’t carry any weapon on their premises and also not to use hukkah.

“Proper frisking should be done at the entrance besides making adequate security arrangements during the celebration programmes in their complexes,” he said. He also asked them to desist from serving liquor in vehicles. He said they should also have bar licence for serving liquor.

He said the restaurants must shut operations before 11pm and bars could remain open till 1am. He also told them to make proper arrangements and check fire services, besides taking care of parking outside their premises.