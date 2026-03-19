Newborn baby stolen from GND Hospital

The shocking case of a newborn baby being stolen has been reported from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, raising serious concerns about safety inside hospitals. Rani Kaur, a resident of Dhand Kasel village in Tarn Taran district, said that she had given birth to a child four days ago. On Wednesday, she brought her child to the hospital for a check-up. However, an unidentified woman allegedly picked up the baby and fled from the premises.

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The distressed mother told the police that this was her first child and she wanted to ensure the baby's safety at all costs. Eyewitnesses, including the hospital staff, said that the woman suddenly took the baby and walked out before anyone could react.

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The hospital authorities immediately informed the police. Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjeet Singh said that an investigation has been launched. He added that CCTV footage from the hospital is being carefully examined to identify the suspect. Ranjit Singh, SHO, Majitha road, said that all angles are being investigated and that the culprit would be nabbed soon.