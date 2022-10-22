Newly appointed teachers demand choice postings

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 21

Newly appointed teachers under the banner of Nav Niyukat Adhiyapak Front, Punjab, organised a demonstration here on Friday. They were protesting against the state government demanding fulfilment of their genuine demands.

While addressing on the occasion, Gurpreet Singh Nabha, state leader of the front, and other leaders condemned the state government for not giving a chance to the newly appointed teachers to select their station of choice in the recently conducted online process.

The leaders also asked the state government to give them the same pay scale as was being given to the Central Government employees. They also demanded the pay scale recommended by the Sixth Pay Commission. They also demanded transfer of teachers of master cadre and lecturers near their home towns in the state against vacant posts.

The leaders also raised other demands of the teachers.