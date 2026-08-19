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Home / Amritsar / Newsmaker of the week: Amritsar’s Charoo Kapoor steals spotlight as showstopper at Asian Fashion Tour

Newsmaker of the week: Amritsar’s Charoo Kapoor steals spotlight as showstopper at Asian Fashion Tour

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:07 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Former Miss India North Charoo Kapoor.
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Pollywood and Bollywood actress Charoo Kapoor from Amritsar stole the spotlight as the showstopper at the 25th Gradiente Asian Fashion Tour India, held this month.

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A former Miss India North, Charoo was the showstopper at the gala event held in Mumbai. Walking the ramp in a striking couture creation by designers Imran and Himali Raj, Charoo captivated the audience with a seamless fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary fashion.

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Curated by Gradiente Infotainment Ltd under the guidance of Dr Vimal Raj Mathur, Nikhil Bhatnagar and Pia Roy, the star-studded event showcased top designers and celebrated the launch of Florencia Paris perfume in the presence of industry icons, page-three personalities and local dignitaries.

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In 2024, she had walked the ramp as the showstopper at the Asian Fashion Tour held in Dehradun by a leading lifestyle channel. She has previously been part of films such as Irrfan Khan’s ‘Qissa’, ‘RSVP’ and others. She was also part of a web series on Prime Video. “My experience working for OTTs has taught me that there are ample opportunities for everyone,” she said.

In addition, she also works as an anchor and judge for several talent shows. She said she was excited to be part of an event where young talent in fashion got an opportunity to showcase their work.

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Charoo is the daughter of playback singer Ramesh Kapoor, who has featured in several Hindi and Punjabi films and theatre productions. Eightyfour-year-old Ramesh has sung several Hindi, Punjabi and Pashto numbers. He got the opportunity to learn the nuances of singing from noted classical singers Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Jasraj and Master Piara Lal.

He started learning music in 1949 and went on to become a playback singer for several Hindi movies, including “Maila Aanchal”.

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