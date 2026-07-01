Newsmaker of the week: At 93, Jagdish Singh continues to be inspiration for educators

Commencing his career as a school teacher in 1955, Jagdish Singh, 93, is now known as the architect of the Sant Singh Sukha Singh Khalsa Educational Institutions in the region.

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He transformed Sant Singh Sukha Singh Khalsa Higher Secondary School into an educational movement with a network of premier institutions across the region. Jagdish Singh joined the school, founded in 1893 by Sardar Sant Singh on the Mall Road, in July 1970 and was instrumental in establishing six more educational institutions, earning the epithet of a builder of institutions and a shaper of generations.

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In July 1970, he joined Sant Singh Sukha Singh Khalsa Higher Secondary School. Founded in 1893 by Sardar Sant Singh in memory of his son Sukha Singh, the school had a distinguished legacy but was facing serious administrative and financial challenges when he took over as principal.

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His appointment was met with considerable resistance from entrenched interests and competing factions within the institution, making his task both challenging and delicate.

However, these challenges gave him the opportunity to demonstrate his leadership and vision through structural reforms that strengthened the institution’s financial stability. Over the following decades, he introduced far-reaching reforms that transformed the institution. Through financial prudence, administrative restructuring, academic innovation and an unwavering commitment to high standards, he revitalised the school and laid the foundation for sustained growth.

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The impact of these reforms soon became evident. In 1974, SSSS Modern High School was established to provide English-medium education. In 1980, the institution was adjudged the best school in Punjab. During its centenary celebrations in 1993, SSSS College of Commerce for Women was established, further expanding affordable educational opportunities for young women from the city and surrounding rural areas.

Today, the SSSS group comprises several schools and colleges, including branches in Tarn Taran and Jandiala Guru, serving thousands of students. This remarkable expansion stands as a testament to his foresight, perseverance and organisational leadership.

His contributions, however, extended far beyond the institutions he directly administered. He served as a member of the Punjab School Education Board, the Chief Khalsa Diwan and the Senate of Guru Nanak Dev University, besides completing five terms as a member of the university’s Syndicate.

He also served as chairman of the School Education Commission of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), where he worked to strengthen educational initiatives within the Sikh community. In recognition of his contributions, the SGPC honoured him as an eminent Sikh personality in 1994.

His journey began modestly but evolved into one of the most remarkable careers in Punjab’s educational history. After graduating from Khalsa College, Amritsar, he began his professional career as a teacher at Ramgarhia High School, Amritsar.

In July 1954, he joined the first batch of the newly introduced Bachelor of Teaching (BT) programme at Khalsa College, Amritsar, and was later appointed as a teacher at Government High School, Mianwind, near Rayya.

Alongside his teaching responsibilities, he completed postgraduate degrees in MA (History) and Master of Education. In 1961, he underwent specialised training at Government College of Education, Chandigarh, after which he was posted to Senior Model School, Sector 16, Chandigarh, one of the state’s premier educational institutions at the time.

His years in Chandigarh proved formative. Exposure to a progressive educational environment and an emerging urban culture broadened his outlook and sharpened his administrative abilities. At the remarkably young age of 32, he was appointed headmaster of Khalsa College Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Amritsar, his alma mater.

Recalling those early years, Jagdish Singh acknowledges the challenge of leading teachers who had once been his own mentors. Under his leadership, the institution secured merit positions in matriculation examinations for the first time and obtained permanent recognition from the Education Department.