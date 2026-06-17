Newsmaker of the week: City kite maker’s four-decade journey wins global recognition

For most people, kite making is a seasonal occupation rooted in tradition. But for veteran kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia, it has become a medium of innovation, creativity and excellence that has earned him national and international acclaim.

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Kanojia’s journey began in an unlikely setting. His father ran a dry-cleaning business in the upscale Basant Avenue locality of Amritsar. While the family business provided a livelihood, young Jagmohan was fascinated by the colourful kites that filled the skies during festive seasons. Recognising his son’s passion, his father took him to the historic Lohgarh area, known for its traditional kite makers, where he learnt the intricate art of making kites.

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What started as a hobby soon became a lifelong pursuit. Over the past 40 years, Kanojia has dedicated himself to mastering and innovating the craft, proving that kite making is much more than a simple trade. Through unique designs and artistic creations, he has transformed a traditional skill into an art form.

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His achievements have been recognised by several prestigious record books, including the Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, India Book of Records, Elite World Records, World Records India, Amazing World Records, USA World Records, National Book of Records, Asian Book of World Records and GN National Records.

Apart from these record-book recognitions, he has received distinguished honours such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Service Award 2025, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Service Award, and the Shan-e-Bharat Award. In all, Kanojia has around 61 awards and recognitions to his name.

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Despite these achievements, Kanojia feels disappointed that neither the Punjab Government nor the Central Government has officially recognised his contribution to preserving and promoting the traditional art of kite making.

“I have spent four decades keeping this craft alive and bringing recognition to the country through my work, but official recognition is still awaited,” he says.

Yet, the veteran artisan remains committed to his passion, inspiring younger generations to embrace and preserve a craft that has become an inseparable part of his life and identity.