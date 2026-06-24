Newsmaker of the week: Coach Kuljit Bamrah has shaped generations of hockey players

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, a residential training centre for hockey players, has produced dozens of international players and over 240 national players during its 21 years of existence.

Advertisement

In its illustrious journey, hockey coach Kuljit Singh Bamrah has played a seminal role. The academy began operations in 2005 and he joined as a junior coach on April 1, 2006. Most players respectfully address him as “Baba”. He trains young athletes and embodies the principle of “catch them young” in both letter and spirit.

Advertisement

The academy has produced several distinguished players, including three Olympians — Ramandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Dilpreet Singh. Araijeet Singh Hundal was a key member of the Indian team that won the Asian Champions Trophy held in China in 2024. Lovedeep Singh and Gurjant Singh are among other international players from the academy.

Advertisement

Several players are currently representing foreign clubs across Canada, Australia, the USA, Hong Kong, and Portugal. These include Harsahib Singh, Ravisher Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Kuljit Singh Bamrah’s journey into hockey was not easy. When he was three years old, his father, Paramjit Singh, who ran a furniture shop, passed away due to a suspected heart condition in 1979. His mother, Manjit Kaur Bamrah, who held an MA in English and Hindi, raised him and his brother Tajinderjit Singh while teaching at CKD-run Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School. She passed away in 1989 after being deeply affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, during which her father’s property in Madhya Pradesh was destroyed. Thereafter, their aunt Kulwant Kaur took care of the siblings.

Advertisement

Bamrah developed an interest in hockey during his studies at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, from where he passed out in 1995. He was selected for the Sports Wing, Tanda, in 1990, where he trained for three years.

He was a member of the state hockey team from 1985 to 1994. He was also part of the Amritsar hockey team that won the Punjab State Hockey Championship in 1993 after a gap of 30 years. He participated in several prestigious tournaments, including the Nehru Hockey Tournament, Surjit Hockey Tournament, Baba Farid Gold Cup and the Liberals Hockey Tournament (Nabha).

He later completed his graduation from Khalsa College, followed by a Diploma in Physical Education from Patiala. He also undertook a certification course at the National Institute of Sports at Banaras Hindu University. Since April 1, 2009, he has been serving as the head hockey coach at Spring Dale Senior School.

Bamrah has received several accolades, including the Best Coach Award from the Nehru Hockey Society, New Delhi, recognition from Fit India, and the Best Teacher (Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan) Award from the Spring Dale Educational Society.