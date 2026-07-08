Newsmaker of the week: Sukhmani Sadana opens up on ‘Satluj’, its censorship battle

Growing up in Amritsar during Punjab’s militancy period, certain conversations were a constant at family dinner tables. The most important one was ensuring everyone was safely home before sunset. There was a reason for that. Honey Trehan’s film “Satluj”, featuring Diljit Dosanjh in one of the most defining roles of his career as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has reignited conversations around one of the most painful chapters in Punjab’s history.

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Actor and screenwriter Sukhmani Sadana, who hails from Amritsar, grew up listening to such stories from her grandfather and other elders in the family. She was therefore familiar with the sensitivity surrounding the subject when she agreed to be a part of “Satluj”. In her words, “My role in the film is small, but the story is not.”

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“My character in ‘Satluj’ is that of a fearless television reporter. She appears in one pivotal scene where, during a time when fear had silenced many voices, she dares to ask questions despite the risks. I have always believed that the strongest weapon a journalist has is the courage to ask the right question. There were many such fearless journalists at the time, and that is what drew me to this character,” Sadana said.

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Recalling her childhood in Amritsar during the 1990s, Sukhmani says she belongs to a generation that grew up hearing stories that left a lasting impression. She said, “I was very young, so I cannot honestly say I witnessed that period myself. But like so many families in Punjab, especially in Amritsar, I grew up hearing about it. I come from a joint family and my grandfather would often speak about those years. Those conversations were always emotional and they have stayed with me.”

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Sadana has been part of several acclaimed television shows, OTT projects and films. As a storyteller, she is delighted that “Satluj” has generated meaningful conversations.

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“I have known Honey Trehan for many years. We both come from Amritsar and Punjab means a great deal to both of us. When he called me, he simply said, ‘I do not want an actor to play this reporter — I want you to play yourself.’ When someone you trust calls you for a story you truly believe in, saying yes becomes the easiest decision. I usually do not take up guest appearances, but this was never really a decision. Punjab is not just where I am from — it is a part of who I am. The role was small, but the story was not,” she said.

Sukhmani had earlier co-written “Jogi”, another Diljit Dosanjh-starrer based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sukhmani said, “That film also explored a sensitive chapter in our history, so ‘Satluj’ felt like another opportunity to contribute to meaningful storytelling — this time as an actor.”

She said everyone associated with the film, including Honey Trehan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, invested themselves completely in the project. “I have always known Honey to be an incredibly honest and respectful person. I knew whatever he made would come from a place of sincerity and that is exactly the kind of cinema I wanted to be associated with. Diljit is humble, gracious and deeply committed to his work. The same goes for Arjun Rampal. They genuinely care about the stories they tell,” she said.

Sadana admits it has been heartbreaking to see “Satluj” face censorship hurdles. She said, “Stories about our history deserve to be told and history deserves to be remembered with honesty. Whether people agree with them or disagree with them should ultimately be for the audience to decide. That is the freedom every story deserves. You can delay a story, but you cannot erase it. Stories have a remarkable way of finding their audience.”

For now, she is content that Satluj has reached viewers who are engaging with the film thoughtfully and sincerely.