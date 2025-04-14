NGO celebrates Baisakhi by distributing bags & stationery

Marking the auspicious festival of Baisakhi with compassion and community service, Voice of Amritsar (VOA), an NGO, organised a special school bag distribution drive at a rural school in Kamboh village located on Ajnala Road. The event brought smiles to the faces of around 125 students who received school bags, stationery kits, sweets and other goodies. The initiative was further uplifted by the presence of Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who actively participated in the distribution and lauded the continued efforts of VOA toward community welfare.

Speaking at the event, Sheenu Arora of Voice of Amritsar shared that for the past eight years, April has been a special month as it marks the beginning of their ‘Annual School Bag campaign’. Over the years, the organisation has distributed more than 15,000 new school bags to children studying in government and charitable institutions.

“While government schemes often provide textbooks, there’s a significant gap when it comes to essentials like school bags. Many children from economically weaker families end up carrying books in plastic bags,” explained Indu Aurora of Voice of Amritsar. “That’s where our campaign comes in to give these children not just school supplies, but a sense of dignity and motivation,” she said.

Starting this year’s campaign on the sacred day of Baisakhi added a meaningful touch to the effort, reflecting the spirit of giving and community upliftment that the festival stands for.

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla, after joining the team in handing out supplies, expressed appreciation for VOA’s initiatives across Amritsar. “It’s commendable how Voice of Amritsar continues to bridge gaps in education and civic awareness. Their grassroots involvement is truly helping build a better, more compassionate Amritsar,” he stated.