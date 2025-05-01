DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / NGO claims illegal tree felling going on in Gurdaspur, DC marks inquiry

Inquiry will be conducted by the Gurdaspur District Forest Officer
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:25 AM May 01, 2025 IST
A Jalandhar-based NGO — Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAAP) — has claimed that trees are being illegally cut on various roads in the district.

Dr Navneet Bhullar, co-founder of AGAAP, and her colleague, Amandeep Kaur, founder of another NGO called ‘water-warriors’, claimed that nine trees had been cut on the Jalandhar-Batala Road and 28 more on the Batala-Kahnuwan road.

“Tree cutting is still going on despite the fact that we had brought this to the notice of senior officials of the Gurdaspur district administration a few days ago,” said Dr Bhullar.

DC Dalwinderjit Singh said he had marked a probe into Dr Bhullar’s allegations. The inquiry will be conducted by the Gurdaspur District Forest Officer (DFO).

Sources said prima facie it appeared that the trees were dangerously close to the road and were old. “They were a threat to life and property,” said an officer. However, Dr Navneet rubbished these claims and added that in no way were the trees old enough to be chopped. “We have given photographs to the DC of the trees that have been brought down. Despite assurances given by district officials, tree felling was regularly going on,” she said.

