NGO equips 10 govt schools with water purifiers, coolers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

Deprived of clean drinking water as the groundwater is largely contaminated, the students of at least 10 government schools have received help from a local NGO with their schools being equipped with water purifiers and coolers. At most government schools, groundwater drawn from hand-pumps or submersible pumps are the primary source of drinking water.

The NGO, Voice of Amritsar, today ended its first phase of Mission Clean Drinking Water by installing machines at Government Senior Secondary School, Attari. “We have got a list of at least 100 government schools which need water purifiers in the district. We have installed purifiers and coolers at 10 schools and we plan to take up 40 more schools in the next phase,” said Neeta Mehra, president, VOA.

“The groundwater is largely contaminated due to seepage of pesticides and other factors. While everyone uses water purifiers at home, the schoolchildren are at risk of contracting health hazards as they risk drinking contaminated water at school,” said Dr Rakesh Sharma, a founder member of the organisation. He said that people can also inform about the schools which need water purifiers. “We promise to help as many schools as we can,” he said.

Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic fundamental right of the students, said Rakhi Vermani of the NGO, adding that with their initiative, they hope to create a positive impact on the health and educational journey of the students.