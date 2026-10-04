NGO urges coordinated action to address civic woes in Amritsar

The Haryawal Manch has urged the district administration, elected representatives and other stakeholders to work together over the next six months to improve the condition of Amritsar and make the city a ‘smart city’ in the true sense.

At a meeting held here last night, members of the organisation said the focus should be on a joint campaign involving all sections of society to address the city’s civic problems rather than merely listing them.

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Amritsar Haryawal Manch president Daljit Singh Kohli said around one lakh devotees visited the city every day because of religious sites including Harmandar Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath. He said it was the collective responsibility of residents and the administration to maintain the city.

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Kohli expressed concern over garbage, pollution, traffic and parking problems, as well as encroachments on footpaths. He also alleged that basements of large buildings, malls and hospitals were being used for commercial purposes instead of parking, forcing commuters to park their vehicles on roads, where they were subsequently towed by the police.

The members urged the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, police administration, technical officials and public representatives to work in coordination to make the city garbage-free and address traffic congestion.

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Kohli said concerned citizens should not merely raise concerns but also make practical efforts for the welfare of society, the city and future generations.

Harvinder Singh Virk said illegal encroachments on footpaths, construction of brick-and-mortar shops and garbage dumps had adversely affected the appearance of the city. He appealed to administrative officials to move beyond their offices and address people’s problems at the ground level.

Jaspal Singh described the next six months as an important period ahead of the upcoming elections and appealed to stakeholders to work together on the ground.

The meeting decided to form volunteer teams in different parts of the city to work on cleanliness, greenery, traffic management, parking and anti-drug campaigns. A common framework would also be prepared to identify problems, prioritise them and seek time-bound solutions through regular coordination with the relevant government departments.

It was further decided that progress would be reviewed every month during the next six months. The reviews would assess work related to cleanliness, removal of encroachments, parking improvements, tree plantation and public awareness campaigns.