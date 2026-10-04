DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / NGO urges coordinated action to address civic woes in Amritsar

NGO urges coordinated action to address civic woes in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

The Haryawal Manch has urged the district administration, elected representatives and other stakeholders to work together over the next six months to improve the condition of Amritsar and make the city a ‘smart city’ in the true sense.

At a meeting held here last night, members of the organisation said the focus should be on a joint campaign involving all sections of society to address the city’s civic problems rather than merely listing them.

Advertisement

Amritsar Haryawal Manch president Daljit Singh Kohli said around one lakh devotees visited the city every day because of religious sites including Harmandar Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath. He said it was the collective responsibility of residents and the administration to maintain the city.

Advertisement

Kohli expressed concern over garbage, pollution, traffic and parking problems, as well as encroachments on footpaths. He also alleged that basements of large buildings, malls and hospitals were being used for commercial purposes instead of parking, forcing commuters to park their vehicles on roads, where they were subsequently towed by the police.

The members urged the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, police administration, technical officials and public representatives to work in coordination to make the city garbage-free and address traffic congestion.

Advertisement

Kohli said concerned citizens should not merely raise concerns but also make practical efforts for the welfare of society, the city and future generations.

Harvinder Singh Virk said illegal encroachments on footpaths, construction of brick-and-mortar shops and garbage dumps had adversely affected the appearance of the city. He appealed to administrative officials to move beyond their offices and address people’s problems at the ground level.

Jaspal Singh described the next six months as an important period ahead of the upcoming elections and appealed to stakeholders to work together on the ground.

The meeting decided to form volunteer teams in different parts of the city to work on cleanliness, greenery, traffic management, parking and anti-drug campaigns. A common framework would also be prepared to identify problems, prioritise them and seek time-bound solutions through regular coordination with the relevant government departments.

It was further decided that progress would be reviewed every month during the next six months. The reviews would assess work related to cleanliness, removal of encroachments, parking improvements, tree plantation and public awareness campaigns.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts