NGOs allotted villages for relief work post-floods

Rebuilding efforts have picked up pace as NGOs have been allotted villages to provide relief and the ground assessment exercise continues with teams of officials of the district administration reaching out to people in the affected areas.

Advertisement

Today, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney reached Bibi Kaulan Ji Welfare Centre, where under Mission Chardi Kala for the rehabilitation of flood-affected families, livestock and school bag kits for children were given to the needy families.

Bhai Guriqbal Singh, head of Bibi Kaulan Ji Welfare Centre Trust, along with the Deputy Commissioner, donated three buffaloes and a cow to the beneficiary families. The Deputy Commissioner said that 198 villages of Amritsar district were affected by floods, of which 100 villages are such where the situation remains very critical. She said that out of these, 19 villages are being notified separately and the fields are being made cultivable again by removing the sand using machines.

Advertisement

Bhai Harvinderpal Singh of Bibi Kaulan Ji Welfare Trust said that assistance, ranging from ration, medicines, medical kits, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, baby diapers, coats and sheets to compensation for livestock and school bags are now proving to be a lifeline for the flood victims. Bhai Guriqbal Singh also informed that in the coming days, burnt bricks, cement and tiles will also be provided so that houses damaged by the floods can be repaired.

Meanwhile, MP Gurjeet Aujla today also went for an on-ground assessment to Ghonewal and other villages. He also went to the Government Elementary School in village Ghonewal of Ajnala and assessed the critical damage caused by the floods. While interacting with the villagers and teachers, he also announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh from his MPLAD funds to rebuild the damaged parts of the school.