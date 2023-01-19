NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 18

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) started the construction of 22-km long cycling track from Ghanupur Kale bypass to Attari. The NHAI will spend Rs 6.5 crore on the project and a separate track would be developed. The track would benefit residents who pedal on the highway to keep themselves fit. Sportspersons can also compete on the track.

The NHAI had given the contract for making the track to a private company. The construction of the track had started recently. The workers of the construction firm claimed that work is a bit slow due to winter. With sunny days ahead, the work will speed up.

The width of the track will be three meters and it would be built 15 feet away from the wall of cantonment. As per the contract, the work will be completed within the next six months. The highway authorities got the approval from the Border Security Forces (BSF) for construction of a cycle track alongside the BSF cantonment. The track will also be useful for BSF personnel as jawans also take part in the cycling competitions.

The NHAI engineers claimed that they have tried to save maximum trees while planning this track. Only 60 trees would be axed. The NHAI required permission from the Forest Department for the axing of trees.

MP Gurjit Singh Aujla said residents, especially youngsters, would benefit from the project.