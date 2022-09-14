NHAI notice to sweet shop over illegal construction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) slapped a notice on Bansal Sweets allegedly for continuing with construction of commercial units near the Verka chowk in spite of restrictions imposed by the authorities here on Monday.

Highway Administrator-cum-Project Director (NHAI) at the Manawala office stated that illegal encroachments on the NHAI acquired land or within NHAI Right of Way (ROW) by Bansal Sweets at Verka chowk on the Amritsar-Wagha section of National Highway-03.

Yogesh Yadav, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, said, “We noticed the encroachments a few months ago and filed a police complaint. Then we have written to the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA)-cum-SDM (Amritsar-2) for demarcation of the land. SDM-2 certified that the land compensation had been provided to the landowners concerned of the disputed land (Khasra no.1383 min, 1382 min and 1096 min) where Bansal Sweets is constructing shops. The mutation and possession of this land is also in the name of National Highways Authority of India. However, unauthorized construction at the Verka chowk within NHAI ROW is still in progress.”

Demarcation was also completed by Revenue staff under the directions of the district administration. But the encroachment hasn’t stopped yet, said Yadav.

In a notice served under Section 26 of The Control of National Highway (Land And Traffic) Act, 2002, regarding unauthorized occupation on National Highway 03 (Old NH-01) to Anand Bansal of Bansal Sweets, the NHAI authorities stated that during the periodic inspection of National Highway from Amritsar to Wagha, it has come to notice that you are having unauthorised occupation on the national highway under the jurisdiction of Manawala office. “You have violated the provisions of Section 26 of The Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.The NHAI officials directed to remove the unauthorised occupation on the national highway at the earliest, but not later than 10 days from date of receipt of this notice. In case, you want to defend yourself or want to make representation regarding your claim, you can represent the same within the 10 days in the office of Highway Administrator Cum Project Director, Manawala, Amritsar, either in person or through your duly authorized representative having an authority letter given by yourself”, stated in notice.

The notice reads, In case you do not make any representation in favour of your claim regarding unauthorised occupation on National Highway land within 10 days by submitting relevant documents and if you do not remove the same within ten days from receipt of this notice, appropriate legal action will be taken.

However, when contacted Anand Bansal, owner of Bansal Sweets, was not available for comments.