 NHAI notice to sweet shop over illegal construction : The Tribune India

NHAI notice to sweet shop over illegal construction

NHAI notice to sweet shop over illegal construction

An NHAI official pastes a notice on an illegal structure being raised by the sweets shop near Verka in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

<

Amritsar, September 13

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) slapped a notice on Bansal Sweets allegedly for continuing with construction of commercial units near the Verka chowk in spite of restrictions imposed by the authorities here on Monday.

Highway Administrator-cum-Project Director (NHAI) at the Manawala office stated that illegal encroachments on the NHAI acquired land or within NHAI Right of Way (ROW) by Bansal Sweets at Verka chowk on the Amritsar-Wagha section of National Highway-03.

Yogesh Yadav, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, said, “We noticed the encroachments a few months ago and filed a police complaint. Then we have written to the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA)-cum-SDM (Amritsar-2) for demarcation of the land. SDM-2 certified that the land compensation had been provided to the landowners concerned of the disputed land (Khasra no.1383 min, 1382 min and 1096 min) where Bansal Sweets is constructing shops. The mutation and possession of this land is also in the name of National Highways Authority of India. However, unauthorized construction at the Verka chowk within NHAI ROW is still in progress.”

Demarcation was also completed by Revenue staff under the directions of the district administration. But the encroachment hasn’t stopped yet, said Yadav.

In a notice served under Section 26 of The Control of National Highway (Land And Traffic) Act, 2002, regarding unauthorized occupation on National Highway 03 (Old NH-01) to Anand Bansal of Bansal Sweets, the NHAI authorities stated that during the periodic inspection of National Highway from Amritsar to Wagha, it has come to notice that you are having unauthorised occupation on the national highway under the jurisdiction of Manawala office. “You have violated the provisions of Section 26 of The Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.The NHAI officials directed to remove the unauthorised occupation on the national highway at the earliest, but not later than 10 days from date of receipt of this notice. In case, you want to defend yourself or want to make representation regarding your claim, you can represent the same within the 10 days in the office of Highway Administrator Cum Project Director, Manawala, Amritsar, either in person or through your duly authorized representative having an authority letter given by yourself”, stated in notice.

The notice reads, In case you do not make any representation in favour of your claim regarding unauthorised occupation on National Highway land within 10 days by submitting relevant documents and if you do not remove the same within ten days from receipt of this notice, appropriate legal action will be taken.

However, when contacted Anand Bansal, owner of Bansal Sweets, was not available for comments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

2
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

3
Punjab

Punjab to get BMW manufacturing unit

4
Punjab

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

5
Trending

Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold

6
Nation

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

7
Punjab

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

8
Nation

Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present

9
Nation

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march

10
Nation

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

Lives could’ve been saved during second wave: Parl panel raps govt

Lives could've been saved during second wave of Covid: Parliamentary panel raps govt

Wants audit of deaths due to oxygen shortage | Flags Kumbh M...

India, China ‘satisfied’ with PP-15 verification

India, China 'satisfied' with PP-15 verification

Cancer drugs to get cheaper

Cancer drugs to get cheaper

Diabetes, de-addiction medicines to cost less too

Punjab’s ‘atta on doorstep’ plan under scanner

Punjab's 'atta on doorstep' plan under scanner

Year on, only 5.5% of 10,000 Khori oustees rehabilitated

Year on, only 5.5% of 10,000 Khori oustees rehabilitated

displaced lot blames Red tape, high cost of flats


Cities

View All

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Punishment no solution, work on mental health, say experts

Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision, one injured

Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Woman dies of ‘poisoning’, spouse booked

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used

Motive prima facie enveloped in cloud of doubt: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for pipeline damage

Haryana moots cost-effective pod link between airports

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Man held with stolen mobike

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms

Stubble Burning: Government officials asked to sign self-declaration