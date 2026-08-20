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Home / Amritsar / NHM union seeks regularisation of employees

NHM union seeks regularisation of employees

Leaders urge state govt to regularise employees

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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NHM Union representative presents memorandum to Jassa Patti. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The National Health Mission (NHM) Union on Wednesday submitted a memorandum of its demands to Aam Aadmi Party Patti constituency in-charge Jaskawar Singh, alias Jassa Patti, addressed to the Punjab government, seeking regularisation of the services of its employees.

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Union general secretary Mandeep Singh Chauhan and other leaders, including Vishal Kumar and Kulwant Kaur, said they had been struggling for regularisation for many years, but successive governments had only disappointed them.

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They said that before coming to power, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised that all temporary employees would be regularised once his government came to power. However, they said, he was now not even ready to listen to the employees.

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The union leaders said they had been working on meagre salaries for more than a decade and a half.

After receiving the memorandum, Jassa Patti assured the employees that he would forward their demands to the Punjab chief minister with his recommendations.

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