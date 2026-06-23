NHM workers launch statewide protest over pending demands

Community Health Officers (CHOs) working under the National Health Mission (NHM) launched a statewide protest and work boycott on Monday, demanding the fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

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As part of the agitation, the protesting employees suspended both online and offline work and gathered outside the office of the Civil Surgeon. Raising slogans against the government, they demanded regularisation of services, better pay and the withdrawal of what they described as an unfair performance-based incentive system.

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Addressing the gathering, CHO leaders said community health officers had been serving in rural areas with dedication for several years and had played a crucial role in delivering healthcare services during natural disasters, public health emergencies and the Covid-19 pandemic.

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They alleged that despite their contributions, the government and the health department had repeatedly ignored their concerns and demands. Instead of resolving their issues, the authorities had increased their workload, resulting in financial hardship and mental stress among employees, they claimed.

The protesters said they had exercised restraint for a long time in the interest of patients and uninterrupted healthcare services but had now been left with no option but to intensify their agitation.

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As part of the protest, the CHOs burnt copies of the newly introduced performance-based incentive guidelines and submitted a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon outlining their demands.

The association is seeking implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work, a salary hike, withdrawal of the new incentive formula, creation of a dedicated CHO cadre, regularisation of services, release of the loyalty bonus and merger of incentive payments with basic pay.

The protesters warned that if their demands were not accepted, the strike would continue until July 1. They also announced a state-level protest in Sangrur on July 2 near the Chief Minister’s residence.

The association said the government and the health department would be responsible for any disruption in healthcare services arising from the ongoing agitation.