A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly conducted a raid at a residence in Shastri Nagar area here this morning. The house belongs to Vishal Sharma, who is reportedly involved in immigration-related work and operates an office in the Ranjit Avenue area of the city.

Sources said NIA officials reached the location early in the morning and began a detailed search of the house, scanning documents and electronic records related to his business activities.

During the operation, the members of the house were not allowed to leave the premises. A heavy police force from the local police station was also deployed outside the house to maintain law and order and support the Central agency’s team. As of now, the NIA has not officially disclosed the reason behind the raid, but the sources suspect it may be linked to an ongoing investigation concerning illegal immigration rackets or financial irregularities across the state.

Local residents gathered near the area as news of the raid spread, but the police kept the situation under control.