NIA raids at two locations in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 2

Two teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at two different locations in the district yesterday. Agency officials neither shared any information regarding the raids with mediapersons nor allowed any outsider to enter the complexes.

Sources said one raid was conducted at the house of Kanwal Ranbir Singh Bath, a director of a music company, and the second was conducted at the residence of Shivraj Singh in Bodewal Uppal village. Shivraj is a retired patwari and belongs to a well-off family.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP, said the NIA teams contacted the district police in the morning. He said they were provided police teams. The SSP said raids were a part of the routine exercise. The NIA team confiscated Shivraj’s cellphone. When contacted, Kanwal Ranbir said agency officials had called him at his Chandigarh office at 4 pm on Wednesday.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Tarn Taran