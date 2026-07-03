Nihang booked for attacking man in Amritsar

The Mohkampura police have registered a case against a Nihang, following an alleged attempt to murder that left a man seriously injured in Rasulpur Kallar village near Jora Phatak here. The incident occurred on June 28, while a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday after the victim was discharged from the hospital.

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According to the police, the victim, Gurjant Singh, alleged that the accused, Nihang Jugraj Singh, had been defaming the women of his family. On June 28, Gurjant confronted the accused outside his house over the issue. The accused abused him and started quarrelling with him. He said that after he returned to his house, the accused lodged a complaint with the police.

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He further alleged that his family members along with some respectable persons also went to the police station in this regard. The accused allegedly reached Gurjant’s residence armed with a kirpan. The complainant alleged that Jugraj repeatedly attacked him with the kirpan, causing injuries to his fingers, left arm, thumb, back and shoulder. Gurjant managed to escape after raising an alarm, following which the accused fled from the spot.

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The injured man was taken to the Civil Hospital here, where he underwent treatment. After his discharge, he approached the police and submitted his medico-legal report. Based on his statement and medical evidence, Mohkampura police have registered an FIR. The accused is yet to be arrested. Further investigation is underway.