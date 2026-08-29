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Home / Amritsar / Nihang Sikh shot dead in Amritsar's Baba Bakala amid Rakhar Punya fair

Nihang Sikh shot dead in Amritsar's Baba Bakala amid Rakhar Punya fair

Raja Singh found with bullet injury marks on chest and hand; police probe underway to identify those responsible

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:01 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A young Nihang Sikh was found shot dead near the Civil Hospital in Baba Bakala town in Amritsar district late Friday night, even as the area was witnessing a rush of devotees and visitors for the annual Rakhar Punya fair.

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The incident occurred amid heightened security arrangements for the annual historic Rakhar Punnya fair, with major political leaders of various parties also holding rallies in Baba Bakala on Friday.

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According to information, the deceased was identified as Raja Singh, a resident of Maglani village.

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The youth was found lying dead behind the Civil Hospital, Baba Bakala. He was reportedly dressed in Nihang attire and had apparent bullet injury marks on his chest and hand.

The police received information about the body at around 9.30 pm, following which a team reached the spot and took the body into custody. It was subsequently kept at the Civil Hospital, Baba Bakala, for post-mortem examination.

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Beas police station SHO Gurwinder Singh said the police had been informed that the body of a young man dressed in Nihang attire was lying behind the hospital. He confirmed that bullet injury marks were found on the deceased's chest and hand.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible. Further details, including the motive behind the shooting and the circumstances in which Raja Singh was killed, are awaited.

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