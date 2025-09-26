Nihang Sikhs clash with police over bhog ceremony of convicted ex-cop Suba Singh

Tension erupted today as a group of Nihang Sikhs attempted to disrupt the bhog ceremony of convicted former police officer Suba Singh, who died following a brutal attack inside Patiala Jail. Led by Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwale leader Ranjit Singh, the protesters raised slogans against Suba Singh and in support of Sandeep Singh, the alleged assailant. They claimed Suba Singh was responsible for the massacre of several Sikh youths, and holding the bhog ceremony was an insult to them.

Advertisement

The venue had heavy police security supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Sheetal Singh. Despite the security, protesters scuffled with police in an attempt to reach the ceremony site. However, the ACP stated that the agitators were removed peacefully.

Suba Singh, along with two other convicted ex-cops, was attacked by Sandeep Singh inside Patiala Jail on September 10. He later succumbed to his injuries, while the others remain seriously injured. Sandeep Singh, currently lodged in jail, was earlier arrested for killing Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar in November 2022.