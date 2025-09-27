Tension prevailed today when a group of Nihang Sikhs attempted to disrupt the Bhog ceremony of convicted former police officer Suba Singh, who had died following a brutal attack inside Patiala Jail.

The protestors, led by Nihang Sikh Paramjit Singh Akali and Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwale leader Ranjit Singh, raised slogans against Suba Singh and in support of his alleged assailant Sandeep Singh. They alleged that Suba Singh was responsible for the massacre of several Sikh youths, and termed his Bhog as an insult to them.

Heavy police security, supervised by SCP Dr Sheetal Singh, had been deployed at the venue. Despite this, protestors scuffled with the police in an attempt to reach the ceremony site. However, the ACP said the agitators were removed from the place peacefully.

Suba Singh, along with two other convicted ex-cops, was attacked on September 10 by Sandeep Singh inside Patiala Jail. He later succumbed to his injuries, while the others remain seriously injured. Sandeep, who is currently lodged in jail, was earlier arrested for the killing of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar in November 2022.