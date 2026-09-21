Nihangs manhandle Amritsar woman SHO; ADCP promises strict action

Several Nihangs protesting outside the Gate Hakima police station allegedly manhandled woman SHO Manjit Kaur. The incident took place when several protesting Nihangs attacked and assaulted another Nihang, and she tried to intervene and rescue the victim.

Jogeshwar Goraya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said appropriate action would be taken against those involved. He said action would also be taken against those who scuffled with the SHO.

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“Apart from this, action will also be initiated against the police personnel who were found negligent in the video, which surfaced on social media,” he added.

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Goraya said the video showed some individuals allegedly pushing and manhandling Gate Hakima SHO Manjit Kaur while she was trying to control the situation.

The ADCP said two groups were embroiled in a dispute in the Gate Hakima police station area, following which the SHO reached the spot and intervened to maintain law and order. He noted that the police officer handled the situation effectively.

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“Action will be taken against those responsible for disturbing law and order,” the ADCP said, adding that departmental action would also be taken against police personnel found negligent in discharging their duty.

The incident reportedly followed a dispute between two groups of Nihangs over an issue a few days earlier. One of the groups had approached the police with a complaint and later staged a protest, alleging police inaction.

During the protest, another Nihang Singh reached the spot. The other group allegedly suspected him of conducting reconnaissance for the rival faction and picked a quarrel with him, subsequently assaulting him.

Upon receiving information, SHO Manjit Kaur reached the spot and intervened to rescue the Nihang from the assault. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing a confrontation between the police officer and some members of the group.