Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

A group of Nihangs scuffled with policemen manning a checkpoint on Taran Wala bridge here on Saturday. One of them, identified as Tejbir Singh Khalsa, was booked by the police.

Sub-Inspector Partap Singh told the police that he along with a police party was present at a checkpoint at Taran Wala bridge when a group of Nihangs arrived there. Immediately after reaching there, the Nihangs informed them about the removal of the posters they had pasted in view of the upcoming Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

He said when he asked them to file a written complaint with the police in this connection, the group started scuffling with the cops.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal told the police that accused Tejbir Singh Khalsa was a resident of Pandori Waraich village. He along with his unknown accomplices was booked for assaulting and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation. A case was registered at the Sultanwind police station here.

He said looking into the situation turning worse, the police backup was called at the spot. On seeing more police teams arriving at the scene, Tejbir and his accomplices fled away in three vehicles.