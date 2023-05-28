Nijjar inspects development work underway at Sakatri Bagh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Minister for Local Government, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, inspected the ongoing development work at Sakatri Bagh. During his visit, Nijjar instructed the officials concerned to complete the development work within the given time and during the development work no debris or sand should be placed around the roads. He directed that no negligence will be tolerated in the development work and all work should be of quality. The minister said that the funds spent on these development works should be used wisely.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people and we developed Aam Aadmi Clinics, changes in the infrastructure of government schools and creating new employment opportunities for the people. So far during its 14 months tenure more than 27,000 government jobs have been provided to the youth,” claimed Nijjar.

The Minister also inaugurated a road from Bhagtanwala to Mulechak village which will be built at a cost of Rs 70 lakh. Nijjar said that this road was in bad shape for a long time and the residents had to face a lot of difficulties especially during rainy days. He said that after construction of the road, the area residents will get a lot of relief. On the occasion, the residents of the area thanked the minister and said that they were suffering a lot due to potholed road for the past many years. Now the construction of this road will bring a lot of relief.

On the occasion, Amritsar Central MLA Ajay Gupta, SDO Sandeep Singh and officials of the Amritsar Improvement Trust were also present.