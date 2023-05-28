Nijjar urged to restore old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Making reference to the Aam Aadmi Party’s public statements and advertisements claiming that the old pension scheme would be revived for the government employees before coming to power, a delegation of the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union on Saturday met Cabinet minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar to urge him to do the needful in this regard.

The government employees said the government took credit for reviving the old pension scheme in other states in the run-up to the elections, it was still making deductions from their salaries as per the new pension scheme, which is applicable for the employees who had joined the service after January 2004.

Union leaders Jagdish Thakur and Manjinder Singh Sandhu said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Cabinet Minister and requested him to get the letter issued from the state government in this regard.” They said the government had lied with the government employees.

Leaders of the union said the Cabinet Minister had assured them of getting a meeting fixed with senior functionaries of the state government to discuss the issue.

The revival of old pension scheme is a long-pending demand of the government employees. The AAP had promised to fulfill the demand if voted to power, they said.