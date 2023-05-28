Nijjar urged to restore old pension scheme

Amritsar, May 27
Making reference to the Aam Aadmi Party’s public statements and advertisements claiming that the old pension scheme would be revived for the government employees before coming to power, a delegation of the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union on Saturday met Cabinet minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar to urge him to do the needful in this regard.
The government employees said the government took credit for reviving the old pension scheme in other states in the run-up to the elections, it was still making deductions from their salaries as per the new pension scheme, which is applicable for the employees who had joined the service after January 2004.
Union leaders Jagdish Thakur and Manjinder Singh Sandhu said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Cabinet Minister and requested him to get the letter issued from the state government in this regard.” They said the government had lied with the government employees.
Leaders of the union said the Cabinet Minister had assured them of getting a meeting fixed with senior functionaries of the state government to discuss the issue.
The revival of old pension scheme is a long-pending demand of the government employees. The AAP had promised to fulfill the demand if voted to power, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...