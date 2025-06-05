Nine held with drugs, weapons

The Amritsar Rural Police arrested nine persons in three separate instances for allegedly smuggling drugs and weapons in the last 24 hours.

The police recovered 722 gm heroin, over Rs 2 lakh of Indian currency and two pistols and eight live rounds from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Gurmeet Singh of Achintkot village, Hardev Singh and Tajinder Singh of Neshta border village, Lovepreet Singh of Lakhna village, Baljit Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Sukhwant Singh, all residents of Manana village in Tarn Taran, Sahildeep Singh of Chananake village and Sukhsagar Singh of Dairywal village in Tarsikka.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Maninder Singh said while on patrol, a police team spotted a white-coloured Baleno car (JK-08-L-6281) parked on a roadside at Bagria village. Three youths were standing beside it. When the police team questioned them, they were found to be suspicious.

During their search, the police recovered 722 gm of heroin along with Rs 1 lakh of drug money from them. They were immediately arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Gharinda police station. A probe was on to find out the source of the contraband.

Meanwhile, the Chatiwind police have arrested Lovepreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Sukhwant Singh from Bohru village when they were going from Mannan village in Tarn Tarn to Amritsar. They were travelling on a motorcycle with erased number. The police got a tip-off that the accused used to smuggle the weapons from across the international border and sell it to notorious criminals for carrying out their nefarious activities.

The recovered a .30 bore pistol along with five live bullets and Rs 1.3 lakh of Indian currency from them. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against them and investigations were in progress to bust the entire nexus.

Similarly, the Mehta police had nabbed Sahildeep and Sukhsagar Singh from Rajdhan village. The police seized a .32 bore pistol with three live cartridges from them. They were allegedly waiting to commit a crime. A case under relevant section of the Arms Act was registered again them.