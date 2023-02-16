Nine mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

In a surprise search operation conducted inside the high-security Amritsar Central Jail complex, the prison staff recovered as many as nine cell phones here on Tuesday.

While four mobile phones were recovered from four prisoners, five were found unclaimed. The Islamabad police have registered four cases in this regard. Further investigations were on to ascertain as to how the prisoners managed to get the banned material inside the high-security complex.

Among those booked included Ritik Malhotra of Khai Mohala, Rajpinder Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh, alias Kaalu, of Chheharta and Krishan Singh of Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran. The jail authorities confiscated one mobile phone from each of them. Cases under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act were registered against them.