Nine mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, September 24
Despite installation of mobile phone signal jammers on the premises of the Amritsar Central Jail, nine cellphones were confiscated by the prison authorities from inmates during a surprise checking here yesterday.
The cellphones were recovered from Anil Saroj, Jagpreet Singh, Jatin Arora, Jashandeep Singh, alias Bura, Baljit Singh, alias Murali, Pratham, Gurmej Singh, Jatinder Singh and Yudhvir Singh, all residents of Amritsar.
Following complaint by Hardeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Amritsar Central Jail, the Islamabad police registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against inmates.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the accused would be brought on production warrant for investigation. He said how inmates managed to sneak in prohibited material on the jail premises would be investigated. As the jail is located in the densely populated area, unscrupulous elements throw cellphones, narcotics and cigarettes inside the high security prison complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas