Nine mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

Despite installation of mobile phone signal jammers on the premises of the Amritsar Central Jail, nine cellphones were confiscated by the prison authorities from inmates during a surprise checking here yesterday.

The cellphones were recovered from Anil Saroj, Jagpreet Singh, Jatin Arora, Jashandeep Singh, alias Bura, Baljit Singh, alias Murali, Pratham, Gurmej Singh, Jatinder Singh and Yudhvir Singh, all residents of Amritsar.

Following complaint by Hardeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Amritsar Central Jail, the Islamabad police registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against inmates.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the accused would be brought on production warrant for investigation. He said how inmates managed to sneak in prohibited material on the jail premises would be investigated. As the jail is located in the densely populated area, unscrupulous elements throw cellphones, narcotics and cigarettes inside the high security prison complex.