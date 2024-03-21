Nishkam Sikh Welfare Council distributes scholarships at Khalsa College for Women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

A scholarship distribution ceremony was organised at Khalsa College for Women (KCW) by Nishkam Sikh Welfare Council, New Delhi, in collaboration with Sikh Human Development Foundation, USA. The council provided an amount of Rs 30 lakh to the talented and needy students of the college as scholarships.

College principal Surinder Kaur said Bikramjit Singh, Inderpreet Singh Sandhu, Waryam Singh and Dr HP Singh attended the ceremony as special guests. Varinder Singh said the organisation is always committed to ensuring the progress of needy and deserving students

College principal Surinder Kaur said Bikramjit Singh, Inderpreet Singh Sandhu, Waryam Singh and Dr HP Singh attended the ceremony as special guests. Varinder Singh said the organisation is always committed to ensuring the progress of needy and deserving students. He said it is important to support education, especially among youth as it forms a foundation on which future generation is built. He also talked about the concept of Sikh principles and Dashvandha, by teaching them how to withdraw a portion of their earnings for social cause.

Dr Surinder Kaur said the college has encouraged more such collaborations and contributions to ensure that needy students are encouraged to complete their education without any break.

