No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple during Op Sindoor, says Army

The Indian Army denied media reports about deploying air defence guns within the Golden Temple premises. “No air defence guns or resources were deployed within the Golden Temple premises,” the Army clarified.

Advertisement

This statement came hours after SGPC denied claims attributed to Army Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, stating that air defence guns were deployed at Golden Temple amid recent India-Pakistan tensions. SGPC posted on X, with Giani Amarjeet Singh, Additional Head Granthi, calling the Army official’s statement “shockingly untrue” and outrightly rejecting it.

The post said, “No such permission was ever granted, nor was any such deployment allowed at this sacred site.” It expressed surprise and concern over the Army officer’s statement, asserting that no permission for installing guns was ever given.

Advertisement

SGPC mentioned that the exterior and upper lights of the complex were switched off within the specified timeframe for the blackout. However, lights at locations observing the religious code of conduct (maryada) were kept on, maintaining the sanctity of the religious place.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the Army officer’s statement, noting that the administration only contacted them about switching off lights during the blackout and that the sanctity was maintained. Dhami acknowledged the commendable role played by the Army and the country during the tense circumstances.