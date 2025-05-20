DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple during Op Sindoor, says Army

No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple during Op Sindoor, says Army

This statement came hours after SGPC denied claims attributed to Army Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, stating that air defence guns were deployed at Golden Temple amid recent India-Pakistan tensions
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:21 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lights in the Golden Temple complex were turned off after 54 years as part of the 'blackout' call. File photo
Advertisement

The Indian Army denied media reports about deploying air defence guns within the Golden Temple premises. “No air defence guns or resources were deployed within the Golden Temple premises,” the Army clarified.

Advertisement

This statement came hours after SGPC denied claims attributed to Army Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, stating that air defence guns were deployed at Golden Temple amid recent India-Pakistan tensions. SGPC posted on X, with Giani Amarjeet Singh, Additional Head Granthi, calling the Army official’s statement “shockingly untrue” and outrightly rejecting it.

The post said, “No such permission was ever granted, nor was any such deployment allowed at this sacred site.” It expressed surprise and concern over the Army officer’s statement, asserting that no permission for installing guns was ever given.

Advertisement

SGPC mentioned that the exterior and upper lights of the complex were switched off within the specified timeframe for the blackout. However, lights at locations observing the religious code of conduct (maryada) were kept on, maintaining the sanctity of the religious place.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the Army officer’s statement, noting that the administration only contacted them about switching off lights during the blackout and that the sanctity was maintained. Dhami acknowledged the commendable role played by the Army and the country during the tense circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper