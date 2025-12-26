DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / No all-weather pool, swimmers left high & dry in city

No all-weather pool, swimmers left high & dry in city

Not being able to practise for months deny them a level playing field in national, international competitions

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:33 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An empty swimming pool at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School in Amritsar on Thursday.
Advertisement

Even as the holy city of Amritsar is progressing at an impressive pace, no efforts have been made to build an all-weather swimming pool.

Advertisement

In the absence of this critical infrastructure, swimmers of the region are able to practice only for six months a year, while the remaining half-year is allocated to practice at grounds.

Advertisement

Not being able to practise in water for months at a time deny these swimmers a level playing field against their counterparts in national and international competitions.

Advertisement

This emerges as a major reason for many players of the region being unable to deliver award-winning performances.

Vinod Sangwan, who trains about 40 players at the Punjab Sports Department’s centre here, said this was the reason that, from the entire state, only one girl managed to win two silver medals in the recently concluded School Nationals in Delhi.

Advertisement

The girl hailed from Mohali, where she trained in an all-weather, 25-metre swimming pool, he added.

He said the holy city required at least two all-weather swimming pools to adequately accommodate players.

Rajinder Kumar Lovely, secretary, District Swimming Association, said Amritsar had one public swimming pool at Gol Bagh, under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, which had been lying closed since 2016.

“Being a 50-metre pool, it meets all Olympic parameters,” added Lovely, who joined the game in 1978.

He said its depth of 16-ft was “unnecessarily deep”, suggesting that it be brought down to only 6-ft.

This, he said, would decrease water consumption and save funds, reiterating the call for the pool to be turned into an all-weather one.

Swimmers Ekamjot Kaur and Harmehar Singh said crucial practice days were missed, and they often had to compete without any actual swimming practise.

They added that swimming in winters had immense benefits — strengthening the body’s defence system, and increasing weight loss as cold weather workouts burn more calories.

It is pertinent to note that the city has several swimming pools. Many private clubs and hotels include pools for leisure purposes. Guru Nanak Dev University and PBN School also house swimming pools.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts