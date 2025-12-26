No all-weather pool, swimmers left high & dry in city

Even as the holy city of Amritsar is progressing at an impressive pace, no efforts have been made to build an all-weather swimming pool.

In the absence of this critical infrastructure, swimmers of the region are able to practice only for six months a year, while the remaining half-year is allocated to practice at grounds.

Not being able to practise in water for months at a time deny these swimmers a level playing field against their counterparts in national and international competitions.

This emerges as a major reason for many players of the region being unable to deliver award-winning performances.

Vinod Sangwan, who trains about 40 players at the Punjab Sports Department’s centre here, said this was the reason that, from the entire state, only one girl managed to win two silver medals in the recently concluded School Nationals in Delhi.

The girl hailed from Mohali, where she trained in an all-weather, 25-metre swimming pool, he added.

He said the holy city required at least two all-weather swimming pools to adequately accommodate players.

Rajinder Kumar Lovely, secretary, District Swimming Association, said Amritsar had one public swimming pool at Gol Bagh, under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, which had been lying closed since 2016.

“Being a 50-metre pool, it meets all Olympic parameters,” added Lovely, who joined the game in 1978.

He said its depth of 16-ft was “unnecessarily deep”, suggesting that it be brought down to only 6-ft.

This, he said, would decrease water consumption and save funds, reiterating the call for the pool to be turned into an all-weather one.

Swimmers Ekamjot Kaur and Harmehar Singh said crucial practice days were missed, and they often had to compete without any actual swimming practise.

They added that swimming in winters had immense benefits — strengthening the body’s defence system, and increasing weight loss as cold weather workouts burn more calories.

It is pertinent to note that the city has several swimming pools. Many private clubs and hotels include pools for leisure purposes. Guru Nanak Dev University and PBN School also house swimming pools.