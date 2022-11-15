No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

With a procurement of 3,77,902 metric tonne (MT) of parmal varieties, the procurement of the paddy crop is over as the grain markets in the district had not seen arrival of the produce in the past two days, stated district mandi officials.

A total of 3,77,902 MT of parmal has been procured. There has been no arrival of the produce in the past two days. Mandi officials

The parmal varieties are procured by the government on minimum support price. Of the total parmal procurement, the five government agencies have procured 3,69,523 metric tonne while the private buyers have purchased 8,380 metric tonne only.

Apart from parmal varieties, the grain markets in the district also witnessed a total arrival of 4,88,719 metric tonne of basmati varieties. The basmati varieties are not covered under the MSP system and are solely purchased by the private traders.

The mandi officials stated that a total of 1,722 MT of basmati varieties arrived in the markets in the district on Monday. The officials said the basmati season too would end in the next few days as the harvesting was over and the wheat sowing was underway at full speed.