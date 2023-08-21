No breakthrough in Jandiala murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects, who had shot dead Ram Sharan Singh on Friday night in the Jandiala Guru area, when he and his daughter returned after meeting former’s brother Satpal Singh, a resident of Ward No. 7.

Four unidentified bike-borne youth with covered faces had showered bullets at victim’s car when he reached outside his house. Sharan laid his daughter on the car floor to save her from bullets. He suffered around five bullet injuries and died on way to the hospital. The girl had a narrow escape in the incident.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP, Amritsar (Rural) police, said during preliminary probe, the police had zeroed in on several persons who could have killed Sharan. Raids were on the arrest them, he said.

“Till now, we are still clueless about the perpetrators of the crime. The police is working on different theories to crack the case,” said Sahota. Deceased’s wife Maani had alleged that family of a woman with whom Sharan had illicit relations murdered him. The police is also exploring the drug peddling angle that could be the reason behind the incident.