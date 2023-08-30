No burning of crop residue, officials told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

A meeting of agriculture and allied departments was held at Tarn Taran to prevent the burning of crop residue in agricultural fields during the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur asked the officials to ensure that no burning of crop residue takes place.

The meeting was also attended by SDM, Khadoor Sahib, Deepak Bhatia, District Revenue Officer Gurmeet Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer Harpal Singh Pannu, District Development and Panchayat Officer Gurpreet Singh and representatives of Pollution Control Department.

The ADC stated that for the year 2023-24, the state government has provided machines on subsidy to the farmers for management of crop residue and as such the target of not burning the crop residue can be achieved easily. Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Harpal Singh Pannu said that by following the technique of surface seeding, the farmers can not only reduce their input cost but also help in reducing pollution as the crop residue is used for mulching which helps in checking the growth of weeds.

The CAO also appealed to the farmers to use fertilisers and chemicals on the advice of agricultural experts and get proper bill receipts to ensure that they have been sold quality products.

