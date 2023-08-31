No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

From parking vehicles to setting up illegal stalls to display goods, footpaths in the city are available for everyone except for pedestrians, the very first reason they have been designed and constructed.

Such illegal activities can also be witnessed on a stretch of the Mall road adjacent to Company Bagh, which has no shop or commercial establishment, as people visiting a private hospital and a shopping mall on the opposite side of the stretch use the footpath to park their vehicles.

At spots, where no vehicle is parked, one can see rehris (hand-drawn carts) belonging to an influential local leader.

In commercial markets which have shops, there is an acute problem of parking of vehicles on footpaths. In market places, shopkeepers consider it their right to use the space in front of their shops for displaying their goods and renting these out to street vendors.

A local resident Sukhwant Singh said while the government was spending huge amount on improving city’s infrastructure, officials were not concerned if it was available for the people in reality.

He said all footpaths had been beautifully paved with tiles but none was available for pedestrians.

A drive around the city would reveal that the entire stretch of the Mall road leading from Custom Chowk to Novelty Chowk was being used for parking vehicles.

Further, the Queen’s road leading from Alexandra School to Crystal Chowk was partially used for fitting accessories on cars and for parking vehicles. In posh Lawrence area, the footpath was mostly under the control of shopkeepers, who displayed their goods, and mehndi artists could also be spotted at various locations.