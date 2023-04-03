‘No damage to wheat sown using mulching method’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, led the team of the research scholars and the experts along with other agriculture experts, visited the wheat fields on Sunday in the district where the wheat crop was sown with mulching method. Dr Ajmer Singh, Director Research, and agriculture experts too accompanied the VC. The agriculture experts from the local Farm Consultant Service Centre too accompanied the VC. Dr Gosal observed that no crop had faced loss where it was sown with the mulching method in spite of recent unseasonal heavy rain and the high velocity wind.