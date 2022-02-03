Tarn Taran diary

No end to illegal dumping of garbage, Tarn Taran residents give up hope

Perhaps, there is no mechanism to listen to the genuine grievance of Tarn Taran residents who had been repeatedly highlighting the problem of illegal garbage dump in the area. Residents of Sachkhand road said they have been highlighting the issue on a regular basis before the authorities concerned but to no avail. They said it’s not only bringing a bad face to the area, but also leading to problems related to hygiene. The open garbage dump has also become a favourite ground for stray dogs and goats, which has further compounded the problem. Residents have requested for shifting the illegal garbage dump but there was no one to redress their grievance.

SAD candidate Kairon releases election manifesto for Patti

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), candidate from the border constituency of Patti, had released an election manifesto to develop the area with modern techniques and better facilities for the farming sector. He said the SAD manifesto too would be implemented. Kairon represented the constituency four times from 1997 till the 2017 elections. He is one of those few MLAs who became the Cabinet minister after being elected for the first time in 1997 in the Parkash Singh Badal government. He, along with wife Perneet Kaur wife, son Dilsher Partap Singh and others, had been camping in his native Kairon village for the past seven months and had visited every nook and corner of the constituency. Kairon wants to open international trade through Khemkaran (Tarn Taran) border for the betterment of farmers. In his ‘manifesto’, he said all efforts would be made to promote software engineering and provide jobs avenues to the youth in the border area. He said the road and rail infrastructure to link the area with other parts of the country would be developed and industrial units related to crop diversification would be promoted. He stressed for the establishment of Food Park in Sheron and Agro Centre in Chuslewar village.

Loan taken 20 years ago still haunts former MLA’s family

A loan taken by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat about 20 years back to purchase a motor car had become a bone of contention for the Secretariat, local administration and the family of a former Member of Legislative Assembly. MLA Prof Jagir Singh Bhullar, who represented the Valtoha (now Khemkaran) constituency in 1977 and 1997 as a SAD candidate, passed away on May 2, 2003, at the age of 74. Surinder Pal, secretary of the Secretariat (Pension and Loan Branch) wide letter of his office No. 160001, dated December 28,2021, to the office of the Deputy Commissioner had instructed to take back the part of the principal amount of Rs 26,875 with an interest of Rs 1,17,897 under the Land Revenue Act. The Secretary had also instructed the district administration to receive the penal interest with the defaulting installments. The late MLA was the founder president of the All-India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) in 1973. A copy of the letter by the Secretariat had been forwarded to the MLA’s family. Bhullar’s family is also active in politics as his son, Jasbir Singh Bullar, applied for the Congress ticket from the Khemkaran seat and his grandson Rajbir Singh Bhullar is a Zila Parishad member as the Congress candidate. When contacted Jasbir Singh, he said he had deposited the said amount and in case, any part of the loan was pending, he must deposit it after the Vidhan Sabha elections were over.

The curious case of two Rattoke villages in Tarn Taran district

Gurdwara Amar Shaheed Baba Bir Singh in Rattoke.

Gurdwara Amar Shaheed Baba Bir Singh, Rattoke (Valtoha), is a well-known place in the area. Lakhs of devotees come to attend the annual ‘Jor Mela’ organised on May 9 and 10 every year. Rattoke is a popular name in Tarn Taran district. There are two villages of the same name, but both of them are situated in different directions. One village is in Chohla Sahib block and the second falls in the Valtoha block border area. The Rattoke (Valtoha) is near to the border township, Khemkaran, and is situated adjacent to the Sutlej. Earlier, the residents used boats to reach Ferozepur district, but now a long-bridged has been erected on the Sutlej. Sukhjinder Singh, a former sarpanch of the village, has demanded better education facilities in the area. The village is a part of the Khemkaran Vidhan Sabha constituency which was being represented by Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (MLA) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The other Rattoke village, which falls under Chohla Sahib block, had its tehsil and district headquarters in Tarn Taran. Residents of the village had been facing acute water shortage for the past many years. The village is a part of Khadoor Sahib constituency represented by Ramanjit Singh Sikki , an MLA in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Contributed by Gurbaxpuri

