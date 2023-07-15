 No fear of law, snatchers have a field day in last 24 hours : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
No fear of law, snatchers have a field day in last 24 hours

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

Four incidents of snatching that took place in the past 24 hours rocked the city.

Gagandeep Singh, an employee of Majitha Tehsil, was robbed by around 12 persons travelling on six bikes in the wee hours on Thursday. He was returning home along with his friend on a scooter. The incident occurred near the Amritsar railway workshop around 3am.

He said the accused intercepted and started thrashing them. An unknown person hit his head with a datar leaving him injured. He said the accused took out Rs 35,000 from his pocket, a mobile phone and their scooter.

In the second incident, three persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 7,000 from Akash Kumar of Batala Road. He was coming out of Murgikhane Wale Gali on Batala Road when three bike-borne persons stopped him and snatched his mobile phone and cash by brandishing him a sharp-edged weapon. The victim identified the accused as Rahul, Pankaj Kumar and Lala of Indira Colony in Mustafabad. The police nabbed Rahul and raids were on to nab the remaining suspects.

In the third incident, two persons looted a local resident, Jasmit Singh, when he was strolling after having dinner last night. He said he got a call from a friend and when he was answering the call of nature, two bike-borne persons came and snatched his mobile phone. He caught the handle of the bike leading to dropping of the motorcycle. One of the accused, Balwinder Singh of Kakkar village, was nabbed from the spot with the help of passersby while his accomplice Malkit Singh fled away.

Meanwhile, a tourist, who had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with her relative, was looted by bike-borne miscreants. Naseeb Kaur said when they were going towards Sheranawala Gate on an e-rickshaw, two motorcyclists snatched her purse containing 200 Australian dollars, a gold chain and an expensive mobile phone. The police have filed cases.

Tourist also targeted

A tourist, who had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with her relative, was looted by bike-borne miscreants. Victim Naseeb Kaur said when they were going towards Sheranawala Gate on an e-rickshaw, two motorcyclists targeted them.

