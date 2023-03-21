No fresh arrests in Karanjit assault case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

With the Punjab Police being busy in crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides, the city police are yet to make further arrests in the murderous assault case in which a local resident Karanjit Singh of New Amritsar was attacked and critically injured by several persons dressed up in Nihang attire earlier this month.

Following the preliminary probe, the police had arrested Sukhmander Singh of Moga and an associate of Amritpal Singh in the case.

The police had booked former terrorist Gurinder Singh Ghali of Moga in the case. A case under Sections 307, 379-B (2), 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against him. He had an old enmity with the accused, who killed his wife in broad daylight in the presence of the police in Moga in March last year. Ghali is currently lodged in a jail.

“We have planned to bring Ghali on production warrant for further probe in the case. But for time being, it was postponed due to crackdown on Amritpal and his aides,” said a police official. Since the incident, Karanjit is not traceable.

On March 4 evening, Karanjit was returning to his house in his car, when several armed Nihangs intercepted him near Alpha Mall. The accused pulled him out of the car and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They took away his mobile phone, cash and car. The victim was admitted in a hospital by a passerby. His two sons live abroad.