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Home / Amritsar / No fresh probe yet despite HC directions in Amritsar kidnapping, rape case: Family

No fresh probe yet despite HC directions in Amritsar kidnapping, rape case: Family

Attempts to contact Special DGP, Women Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, for her response remain unsuccessful

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:05 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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In its July 20 order, the High Court directed the DGP, Punjab, to conduct a probe under the supervision of Special Director General of Police, Women Affairs, Punjab. File Photo
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More than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Police to conduct an impartial probe into the alleged kidnapping and rape of an Amritsar woman, her family has alleged that the fresh inquiry is yet to begin.

The 27-year-old woman had accused social media influencer Gurwinder Singh alias Guri Chahal, a Mohali resident originally from Gurdaspur, of allegedly abducting and raping her after luring her with a promise of marriage.

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The incident had also triggered a political controversy, with the Opposition alleging that the Chief Minister’s wife had taken a bribe to hush up the case. She had denied the allegation.

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The case was initially registered on April 29, 2026, at the Civil Lines police station under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. Section relating to rape was added later after the victim's statements were recorded.

In its July 20 order, the High Court directed the DGP, Punjab, to conduct a probe under the supervision of Special Director General of Police, Women Affairs, Punjab. The court further directed that a senior gazetted police officer, who had not previously been associated with the case, be appointed as the investigating officer.

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The newly appointed officer was directed to independently examine the material collected so far and conduct the investigation "objectively, fairly, impartially and expeditiously".

However, the victim’s family has alleged that no fresh probe has been initiated despite the court's directions.

“Till now, no official has contacted us to join probe,” the victim’s father told The Tribune.

The police had earlier booked Guri Chahal in connection with the case. He was subsequently discharged, with the police maintaining that the victim had not joined the investigations. However, the family alleged that the victim had already recorded her statement before the police as well as the court.

Gurpreet Singh, the then SHO of the Civil lines police station, said that the victim was called again to join the investigation as the probe progressed and news facts came to light. However, she did not appear, he said.

While ordering the fresh investigation, the High Court had made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations. It directed the new investigating officer to independently examine the entire material and ensure that the probe was not influenced by any extraneous consideration.

The family has now questioned the delay in initiating the fresh probe, particularly when the High Court had specifically directed that the investigation be conducted “objectively, fairly, impartially and expeditiously.”

Attempts to contact Special DGP, Women Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, for her response remained unsuccessful. Calls and messages went unanswered.

The story will be updated if the police respond.

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