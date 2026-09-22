No HSRP, no fuel supply: Amritsar outlets directed not to serve violators

Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill on Monday directed all fuel stations in the city to immediately deny petrol, diesel, and CNG to any vehicle lacking a high security registration plate (HSRP).

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), comes amid concerns that vehicles with concealed, altered, or illegible registration numbers are being used not only to evade traffic enforcement but also in criminal activities.

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The police have flagged the use of such vehicles in hit-and-run cases, chain snatchings, thefts, and other organised crimes.

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A vehicle with an obscured registration number can make it difficult for investigators to trace its owner or identify suspects through CCTV footage.

Under the order, fuel stations have been told to deny fuel to any private or commercial vehicle on finding its HSRP missing, damaged, bent, broken, or tampered with.

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Vehicles on which registration numbers or letters have been changed in colour or otherwise modified will also face the restriction.

Police officials said obscured registration plates could render the extensive network of surveillance cameras ineffective in identifying traffic violators and vehicles involved in offences.

However, new vehicles carrying a valid registration or temporary registration number and vehicles being used for emergency services such as ambulances and fire tenders have been exempted.

The order also puts additional responsibility on fuel stations. Owners and managers have been directed to keep CCTV systems functional and ensure that the front and rear registration plates of vehicles entering and leaving their premises are captured clearly.

The footage will have to be preserved for at least 30 days and made available to the police when required.

Fuel stations have also been directed to prominently display boards in Punjabi and English, informing motorists that fuel will not be supplied to vehicles without valid registration plates.

In another direction, fuel stations have been barred from supplying petrol or diesel in bottles or other containers to unauthorised persons.

The police have anticipated resistance from motorists and directed fuel station operators to immediately contact the nearest police station or dial 112 if anyone creates a disturbance, abuses staff, or otherwise causes a law-and-order problem after being denied fuel.

Any violation of the order, including by vehicle owners, drivers, fuel station operators, or employees, can invite prosecution under Section 223 of the BNSS, besides applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant rules.