No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, September 11
The nexus between two-wheeler lifters, mechanics and those selling old parts of vehicles is driving the diabolical business of vehicle thefts in the city. A day does not pass without couple of vehicles being stolen in different areas of the holy city. There is nothing like a particular vulnerable place.
Thefts of vehicles are reported from every nook and corner of the city whether religious, public, markets, roadsides, banks, post offices and other areas.
Jai Inder Singh, Transport Nagar, locally known as the Jahajgarh area, is a hub of spare parts of used vehicles in the city. Buying old spare parts of vehicles ensures customers a satisfaction that they would possess original ones. People selling old parts said these were sourced from discarded vehicles.
There has been no let-up in vehicle lifting despite several precautions taken by the police and motorists. However, no attempt has ever been made to break the chain of junk dealers and vehicle lifters.
Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), accepted that there was an ongoing nexus between two-wheeler lifters, mechanics and those selling old parts of vehicles. He said the connection was no longer limited to an area but spread across the district.
A few months ago, the Chheharta police found 40 engines with chassis number intact pointing towards equal number of stolen vehicles that were disintegrated to sell parts in the market, the DCP said.
“Vehicle lifters employ different means to disintegrate vehicles like taking them to remote areas of the district to escape attention of the police,” he said.
The DCP said that once the entire city was covered by the CCTV cameras under the Smart City project, the rate of vehicle recovery would increase. Already footage taken from the CCTV cameras installed in the city was helping the police trace stolen vehicles, he said.
